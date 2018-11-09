Sierra Leone: Pottery Production Techniques Transferred From China to Sierra Leone

The opening ceremony of the "Training Course on Pottery Production Techniques for Sierra Leone, 2018" was held at Matainkay village in Waterloo, 2nd November.

The pottery training is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of China, executed by Hunan International Business Vocational College, and co-organised by Liling Ceramics & Fireworks Vocational College.

Experts will share Chinese development experience and unreservedly pass on their theoretical and practical pottery making techniques. The training is held simultaneously in Waterloo and Lunsar for 45 days for a total of 120 local trainees.

During the opening ceremony, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone, Zhang Xueqian, expressed appreciation for a successful start to the pottery training and stated that China has always been committed to helping Sierra Leone train talents, strengthening bilateral human resources development and cooperation, and playing active role in improving the capability of independent development of Sierra Leone.

"As an innovative way and a new attempt, it is the first time that China implements such training in Sierra Leone for the purpose of benefiting more Sierra Leoneans," he said.

He encouraged all the trainees to actively participate in class-teaching and practical activities and study hard to improve the skills of making pottery, thus urging the Chinese experts to do their utmost to instruct trainees without reservations and feel the culture of Sierra Leone.

"Both experts and trainees are encouraged to promote bilateral exchange of culture and strengthen people-to-people ties, and this programme is expected to be a platform of learning skills as well as deepening China-Sierra Leone friendship and cooperation," remarked Zhang.

Exchanges and cooperation between Hunan Province of China and Sierra Leone in the fields of public health, port construction and energy were introduced by SUN Lingxiang, who also expressed hope that the training would further deepen such exchanges and cooperation.