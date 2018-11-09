Sierra Leone: Septet Convicted to 24 Months or Le1 Million Fine

Magistrate Santigie Bangura, presiding at the Siaka Stevens Street Magistrates' Court No.1, Monday, 5th November, sentenced seven men to twenty-four months imprisonment or pay a fine of Le1 million each.

The convicts - Abdul Mansaray, Tamba Lobbah, Sallieu Koroma, Chernor Kargbo, Samuel Kamara, Alusine Deen Kamara and Abass Kamara pleaded guilty on their first appearance before Magistrate Bangura.

The septet were in court on six counts of possession of offensive weapons, disorderly behaviour contrary to Section 12(a) of the Public Order Act No.46 of 1965 as repealed and replaced by Section 12(a) of Act No.15 of 1973.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Fatmata Kuyateh alleged that the accused persons on Saturday, 27th October 2018, at Pipe Line Bridge, Lower Gloucester Village in the Western Rural District were found in possession of offensive weapons, to wit cutlasses.

Defence counsel Lamin J. Kamara Esq., noted in his plea of mitigation that the convicts had earlier pleaded with the magistrate to temper justice with mercy, stating that the men have not waste the court's time in answering to the charges and they are young men with bright future, adding that the magistrate should consider imposing minimal sentence.

In response, Magistrate Bangura implored the defence counsel to caution the convicts as to their future behaviour.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether they paid their respective fines to avoid the jail term as we went to press.