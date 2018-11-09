9 November 2018

Nigeria: 'Consumer Confidence Gradually Returning to Nigerian Economy'

Following Nigeria's exit from economic recession that enveloped the country's economy in 2016 and part of 2017, which slowed consumer purchasing power, confidence is gradually returning to the economy, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hubmart Stores Limited, Murat Bektaslar has said.

Bektaslar, who made the remark during the awoof Promo draw organsied by Hubmart to appreciate its customers in Lagos, said retail business has huge potential in Nigeria.

According to him, the promo is the company's small way to thank its teaming customers who have followed in the journey.

Winners emerged in the different categories of the draw from the Lekki, Victoria Island and Ikeja Stores outlets, taking away shopping vouchers amounting to over N3.5 million for the first months draw.

He said the company will be opening a new outlet in Omole Estate in Ikeja by next month, while another four outlets will be opened next year.

He said: "We have come a long way from one outlet in Victoria Island to three outlets which will soon become four - with Omole coming on stream this quarter. We take pride in our capabilities in fresh and our acceptance by our teeming customers is testament to the good work we have done. The Hubmart Awoof Promotion is a small way of telling our customers, thank you."

Onyeka Onwenu, Nigeria' music legend who conducted the promotional draw, said she identified in Hubmart in the exercise because as a household manager being a woman she appreciates the importance of shopping for the home and shopping quality.

According to her, the company is adding value to the Nigerian economy and creating employment opportunities for many Nigerians.

Vice President, Marketing of the company, Cheng Fuller, said: "It is our tradition of delighting our customers, urging them to shop from Hubmart as the more purchases a customer made, the more the customer's chances of winning were increased."

Hubmart Stores had sometime this year inaugurated its newest shop on admiralty way Lekki as an addition to its already existing stores in Isaac John Ikeja, and Adeola Odeku, Victoria, bringing total number of stores in the country to three.

