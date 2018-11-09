Ghana Ready to Host ITU/ATU Triathlon

The University of Ghana, Legon Campus will this weekend come alive as participants from eight West African countries descend on the venue for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) and African Triathlon Union (ATU) approved Zone 1 Triathlon Championships 2018.

This year's event, hosted alongside the Legon sprint series, is expected to draw over 200 triathletes to Ghana from neighbouring countries, like Nigeria, Benin, Sierra Leone and Cote d'Ivoire.

The event will kick off on Saturday November 10, 2018 at 4pm with the Kid Race (8-12 years) and Teen Race (13-16 years) which will include a 300m swim, 2.5km bike ride and 2.5km run.

On Sunday November 11, 2018, the main event starts at 6:30am sharp with the Standard Sprint Race which includes a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5k run.

The Legon Sprint Series will happen concurrent with the Standard Sprint Race and will be made up of a 600m swim, 20km bike and 5k run.

This year's event is sponsored by Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, and Cowbell Milk.

Side attraction will include special prizes from Vidya Books to the winners of the kid race.

The championship is open to the general public and will provide a great atmosphere for networking as the championship is known for attracting patronage from people from the business community in Ghana.

People can register to participate by visiting the Facebook page of the Ghana Triathlon Federation.