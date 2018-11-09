8 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Aussie Tennis Star Seeking Mental Health

Temperamental Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios says he is talking to psychologists and "trying to get on top" of his mental health after another roller-coaster season where he was criticised for his on-court antics.

Kyrgios finished his season early in October after an elbow injury forced him out of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

The fiery 23-year-old lost his status as Australian No 1 to 19-year-old Alex de Minaur in the same month.

Returning home to prepare for next year, the world number 37 admitted he was working through mental health issues that had plagued him throughout the season.

"I was obviously struggling with a couple of things on and off the court this year, so it hasn't been easy," he told hometown newspaper the Canberra Times.

"But I'm starting to see some psychologists and trying to get on top of my mental health.

"I probably left it a little too long. But I've been doing that and I feel more open about talking about it, I don't feel like I've got to hide that sort of stuff anymore." - AFP

