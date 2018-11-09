8 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Okudzeto Leads Delegation to 2nd C'wealth Youth Ministerial Taskforce Meeting in Malta

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports; Mr Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto has led a delegation to Malta to participate in the 2nd Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Taskforce Meeting.

The meeting is under the theme: "Resourcing & financing youth development: Empowering young people.

Addressing the plenary, on November 5, Mr Okudzeto was hopeful that the 'Youth Connekt Summit' which was held in Rwanda would go a long way to continue to propel entrepreneurship, creativity and innovative drive among young people to take advantage of job creation opportunities in the digital space and other areas.

He noted that the 'Youth Connekt programme' is a multifaceted Youth Empowerment Model focused on leveraging youth employability, entrepreneurship and civic engagement through innovation.

Outlining some of the initiatives undertaken by President Akufo-Addo government, Mr Okudzeto disclosed that the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and the Youth Livelihood Farms programme spearheaded by the National Youth Authority (NYA) are to help reduce youth unemployment.

He explained that under NaBCo, 100,000 graduates have been enrolled in a move to address graduate unemployment with the focus on health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilisation whilst NEIP has also been supported with an amount of US$10 million as seed fund for startups for young people with entrepreneurial ideas and projects.

Expressing concerns on the fight against drug abuse, the Deputy Minister stated, "The recent development in the abuse of the use of Tramadol and other substances has become a worrying trend.

The NYA through its operational outlets in the regions and districts, he said, has launched the campaign against Tramadol and substance abuse during the 2018 International Youth Day. The next step is to establish rehabilitation centers across the country to rehabilitate victims of Tramadol and other substance abuse".

Mr Okudzeto recommended to the meeting that a platform should be created at the Commonwealth Secretariat, to collect and collate progress made by member countries on commitments or resolutions made at the 9th Commonwealth Youth Ministers' meeting in the various sub-regions.

This, he believes, will promote effectiveness in the role of the taskforce.

The delegation included the Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, Emmanuel Signyet Asigri, Mrs Dianah Boateng, Protocol Officer, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Director for Administration (NYA), Mr Ekow Eshun, and an Administrative Officer (NYA), Miss Anita Abonyi.

Ghana

Ayews Back for Ethiopia Clash

Black Stars Head Coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has named his 20-man list for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.