Tanzania: Over 4,100 Children Rescued From Ggml 'As Trespassers'

OVER 4,100 children have been rescued from Geita Goldmine site after attempting to trespass to collect gold ores from waste dumps in the last four years.

In a report obtained from the Geita Goldmines Ltd (GGML) Community Affairs Department for 2014, about 888 children were rescued, followed by 742 in 2015. 721 in 2016, 817 last year, and 951 by early November this year.

Commenting on the statistics made available to the 'Daily News' recently, the GGML Managing Director Richard Jordinson said the matter was serious, and called upon the surrounding local communities, parents, Local Government Authorities and other stakeholders to intervene for a lasting solution.

He said the number has been shockingly increasing to the extent that they look for the involvement of all stakeholders to address the root cause, adding that most of them come from the neighbouring communities.

"In order to protect our children from various hazards and dangers of entering the mine site without proper safety knowledge. We are obliged to find better ways that could eliminate the problem to keep our children safe," he said.

With that increase in a number of minors and Youth illegally trespassing within special Mining Licence, the Managing Director said.

He hinted that recently they decided to organise an awareness workshop with Geita Regional stakeholders to address the challenge, and hoped it would contribute towards reducing the fugues.

Mr Jordinson further said that despite the fact that GGML through the Community Affairs Department has been conducting awareness campaigns, the situation was still alarming.

The workshop conducted in Geita Town recently was attended by key stakeholders including Government officials, Non-Governmental Organisations, Political parties, Local leaders and the Interfaith Committee which is a group of Religious leaders.

"The workshop was integral to everyone because it brought different ideas on board as crosscutting variables which attract intruders to the mine site, hence better solutions to curb it. We all understand the existence of animals and different hazards within GGML, which is also a part of the Geita Forest Reserve," added Mr Jordinson.