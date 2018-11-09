9 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Echesa, Amputee Team Reach Deal to Resolve Crisis

By David Kwalimwa

The national amputee football team has ended a day-long strike after agreeing a deal with the government to have their allowances paid by next week.

According to the Kenya Amputee Federation treasurer Polycap Otieno, and team captain Dalmas Otieno, this was agreed after the team held talks with Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa on Friday morning.

"We have been given Sh200,000 and promised the remaining Sh2.2 million by Wednesday next week. The Minister was unhappy that we used Sonko branded T-shirts at the tournament but we have also resolved that," said Polycap Otieno.

The team spent Thursday night at the Ministry of Sports headquarters' boardroom after failing to get audience with the minister.

By the time of going to press, Echesa was unavailable for comment.

Angola won the championship after edging our Turkey 5-4 on post-match penalties to lift the title.

Kenya finished in 12th position out of the 24 participating nations.

Kenya lost 4-1 to Turkey, 4-1 to Russia, before beating USA and Japan by the same 2-1 score line.

