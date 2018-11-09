9 November 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Driver On the Run As ZRP Blames Speed for Rusape Horror Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
The wreckage of one of the buses after the accident.

Police have blamed speed for the horrific Rusape bus accident which claimed 50 people and left more than 80 others injured.

One of the drivers involved in the crash survived the accident and is reportedly on the run.

The accident which involving Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses occurred Wednesday evening just before the Rusape toll gate along the Harare-Mutare Highway.

According to ZRP national spokesperson Charity Charamba, the Smart Express driver tried to overtake at a prohibited zone.

"Preliminary investigations carried out by police indicate that the driver of Smart Express bus who was coming from Mutare overtook a haulage truck and a Toyota Wish vehicle at a prohibited zone.

"While overtaking, the driver saw an oncoming bus and tried to return to his lane but failed.

"In a bid to avoid a head-on collision, he swerved off the road to the extreme right, hit the Bolt Cutter bus on the left side.

"Both buses were extensively damaged which resulted in the killing and injuring of passengers," said Charamba.

Meanwhile, Mutare police spokesman Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa

said they were looking for the Smart Express driver who is reportedly on the run after surviving the crash.

"We are still searching for the Smart Express bus driver Cosmas Marembo who fled together with his conductor soon after surviving the horrific bus accident on Wednesday.

"We appeal to members of the public who could be aware of his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station," said Insp Kakohwa.

Government has since declared the accident a national disaster.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank Boss Mangudya Blasts 'Ungrateful' Zimbabweans

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says he is making sacrifices to keep the country's economy afloat… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.