9 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: John Eshun Passes On

Retired Ghana international John Eshun has passed on after a long battle with sickness in Kojokrom in the Western region. The former Black Stars centre back has been crocked with illness for the last two years and died on Tuesday November 6, 2018.

Eshun starred for the Black Stars in the early 60s and captained an African select side to the mini World Cup in Brazil in 1972 in a hugely impressive international career as a player.

The Oil city based defender featured for Ghana at the 1968 and 72 Summer Olympics before embarking on another nomadic career as a coach.

The late John Eshun managed a number of Ghanaian sides led by Sekondi Hasaacas, Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Benin side Dragon FC. -442.com

