9 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Amosun Distances Self From Oshiomhole Travails

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
Adams Oshiomole APC Chairperson
By Ismail Mudashir

Daily Trust reports that the governor is one of the APC stakeholders who were calling for the sack of Oshiomhole over the just concluded primaries amidst speculations that some governors were among those instrumental to the recent developments around the PAC chairman.

Responding to question from newsmen after the meeting on the grilling of Oshiomhole by the DSS, Amosun said: "I think you are probably giving me an oversight role and I am not a security person, so clearly I think that question will not be for me.

"I don't have to hide under a finger to fight. If there is need for me to put my views across, you know me by now that I will do it," he said.

More on This

Primaries - Oshiomhole, Obaseki Head for Showdown As Edo Leans Towards Consensus

Ahead of a meeting between the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.