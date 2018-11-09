Nigeria: Wike Berates Govt for Stopping Prince Charles' Planned Visit to Niger Delta

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated the federal government for shielding Prince Charles of Wales from the neglected Niger Delta that produces the country's wealth.

Speaking when he granted audience to international preacher and new leader of Christ for All Nations (CFAN), Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike wondered what parameters were used in confining the Prince of Wales to Abuja and Lagos.

He said the actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government in the course of the visit of Prince of Wales underscored the negativity that has characterised governance under the present administration. "The Prince of Wales came to Nigeria and they took him to Abuja and Lagos. They didn't want him to see the suffering people of the Niger Delta.

"It is our money and resources that they used to develop Lagos and Abuja. Yet they did not want the Prince of Wales to see how they have neglected the area that produces the wealth of the nation.

"Look at the sitting arrangement of their photograph with the Prince of Wales and where they placed the producers of national wealth?"

He said the action of the APC-led federal government is very painful.

Wike commended the leaders of CFAN for coming to Rivers State, despite the plots by the APC federal government to de-market oil producing states.

He said that God had ordained the crusade to hold in Port Harcourt because he is determined to bless the people of Rivers State, adding that the people would participate actively in the crusade, with the State Executive Council taking the lead.

He stated that his administration would continue to partner the church to ensure peaceful co-existence and general growth.

"This administration derives her sustenance from God. We are grateful that men of God have continued to pray for us.

"If not for their prayer, this administration would have been shaken. But because of God's blessing, we have continued to march forward," he said.

Addressing the governor, the leader of CFAN, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, declared that God would exalt Port Harcourt this week as his special power would sweep through the state to bless the people and empower them with the grace of recovery.

He said that Nigeria holds a dear place in his heart because it was the first place where he preached and was also introduced as the new leader of CFAN.

The cleric stated that God would use Wike to leave legacies of development across Rivers State because he has offered himself to work for his people.

Earlier, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rivers State, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, commended Wike for placing God first in all his activities. ed the federal government for shielding Prince Charles of Wales from the neglected Niger Delta that produces the country's wealth. Speaking when he granted audience to international preacher and new leader of Christ for All Nations (CFAN), Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, at Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike wondered what parameters were used in confining the Prince of Wales to Abuja and Lagos.

He said the actions of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government in the course of the visit of Prince of Wales underscored the negativity that has characterised governance under the present administration. "The Prince of Wales came to Nigeria and they took him to Abuja and Lagos. They didn't want him to see the suffering people of the Niger Delta.

"It is our money and resources that they used to develop Lagos and Abuja. Yet they did not want the Prince of Wales to see how they have neglected the area that produces the wealth of the nation.

"Look at the sitting arrangement of their photograph with the Prince of Wales and where they placed the producers of national wealth?"

He said the action of the APC-led federal government is very painful.

Wike commended the leaders of CFAN for coming to Rivers State, despite the plots by the APC federal government to de-market oil producing states.

He said that God had ordained the crusade to hold in Port Harcourt because he is determined to bless the people of Rivers State, adding that the people would participate actively in the crusade, with the State Executive Council taking the lead.

He stated that his administration would continue to partner the church to ensure peaceful co-existence and general growth.

"This administration derives her sustenance from God. We are grateful that men of God have continued to pray for us.

"If not for their prayer, this administration would have been shaken. But because of God's blessing, we have continued to march forward," he said.

Addressing the governor, the leader of CFAN, Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, declared that God would exalt Port Harcourt this week as his special power would sweep through the state to bless the people and empower them with the grace of recovery.

He said that Nigeria holds a dear place in his heart because it was the first place where he preached and was also introduced as the new leader of CFAN.

The cleric stated that God would use Wike to leave legacies of development across Rivers State because he has offered himself to work for his people.

Earlier, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rivers State, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, commended Wike for placing God first in all his activities.