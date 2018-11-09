Ghana: Dagombas, Kokombas Clash Over Pig ... One Person Reported Dead

Tamale — ONE person has been killed, while two others sustained gunshots wounds in a communal clash over a pig between Dagombas and Kokombas at Nakpanchie in the Yendi municipality in the Northern Region.

Several houses in the community were also said to have been set ablaze by the combatants who engaged in a gun battle in the early hours of Thursday.

The clash that ensued between the two groups was believed to have been triggered by the killing of a pig that had destroyed farm produce.

An eyewitness, Ayuba Yahaya, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said one Dagomba farmer shot and killed a pig belonging to a Kokomba man that consumed his farm produce.

He said the killing of the pig did not go down well with the Kokomba who mobilised his people and launched an attack on the farmer, leading to the sporadic gunshots in the community.

As of the time of filing this story, the identity of the deceased was given as Adam Alhassan, a 50-year old Chief Imam who lives in one of the villages within the Yendi municipality.

Two others are also reported injured in the ensuing hostilities.

He said that the guns that were fired during the clash sounded like those being used by security personnel.

Information available to the Ghanaian Times indicated that people were fleeing the area to either Bimbilla or Yendi.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko, confirmed the incident when contacted by the Ghanaian Times.

He said that the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Yendi Government Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

DSP Tanko indicated that the Regional Police Command had sent reinforcement to the area to help restore normalcy and protect lives and poverty.

The Police PRO said calm had since been restored following the arrival of the combine team of police and soldiers in the area.