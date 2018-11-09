9 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Police Manhunt Suspected Killers of Kumawood Actor

By Fustina Kwabena Osei

Kumasi — The Ashanti Police Command has launched a search for the arrest of two suspected men, who allegedly stabbed and killed a 35-year-old Kumawood actor, in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Abass Abdulai, also known as blinks, was said to have been stabbed in his back and stomach after a confrontation ensued between him and the suspects, who are on the run, at Akorem, a suburb of Kumasi.

Confirming the incidence to journalists here, the Divisional Commander of Manhyia Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Kwaku Buah, said that Abass worked at Achamfour Terminal, in Kumasi.

According to ACP Buah, Abdulai went to his employer's house at Akorem on Wednesday morning and met the wife of his boss quarelling with her brother-in-laws.

In an attempt to make peace, the two, one Tijani, and Abass (suspect), fought the deceased, and in the process, one stabbed him in the abdomen and the other stabbed him in his back.

Abdulai was rushed to the Manhyia Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

