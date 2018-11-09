9 November 2018

Ghana: Kim Grant Unveiled As New Hearts Coach

By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Accra Hearts of Oak new Coach, Kim Grant has described the job as coach of the premier side an arduous task but was ready to overcome that challenge.

"Managing a club with the stature of Hearts is not an easy job but that is why I am here and I'm ready for the new challenge.

At his unveiling as new Head Coach and Director of Football for the club yesterday, the former Black Stars forward said his main target was to put the right foundations and structures in place to move the club forward.

Yesterday's event marked the start of a three-year contract to steer the affairs at the club.

"The club has lacked stability for a while and has affected the foundations and structures of the club but was ready to deal with them,'" he pointed out.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of Hearts of Oak, Mark Noonan stated he has no doubt Grant was the right man for the job on the back of his rich playing career and coaching experience.

He promised Hearts fans an exciting style of play under Grant saying "there will never be a dull moment."

He said Grant was the perfect man to lead the project of the club.

Before joining Hearts, Grant was the Technical Director of Elmina Sharks but had stints with English Premiership side West Bromwich Albion as the Senior Elite Talent Scout.

