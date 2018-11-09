Ghana: Ashaiman Police Gun Down Robber

Tema — The Ashaiman Police on Tuesday gunned down a robber, Ibrahim Shaban, 26, in a shootout.

Shaban, who was released from jail (where he was being held for murder and robbery) about a month ago through the justice for all programme, had embarked on another robbery, when the incident occurred.

Briefing journalists yesterday about the incident, the Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said the Ashaiman Police had information that an armed robber was planning robbery in Tema and Ashaiman.

DSP Darkwah said the police received information that the robber was hiding at a local tea base, popularly called 'Ataya', in an uncompleted building, near Atadeka lorry station.

He said when the police attempted arresting Shaban, he bite the left hand of a police detective.

DSP Darkwah said the suspect pulled out a locally manufactured pistol and aimed at the policemen, but he was shot in the shoulder, arrested and rushed to the police hospital together with the injured policeman, but the suspect was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the police hospital for autopsy but the police officer was receiving treatment.

DSP Darkwah said the police found a locally manufactured pistol and a cartridge at the place.