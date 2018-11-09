Ghana: Ambassador Boateng Assures Chinese Investors

Shanghai — Ghana's Ambassador to China, Mr Edward Boateng has assured Chinese investors that Ghana offers them an opportunity to invest in areas that could provide the needed commodities to feed the Chinese market.

He said Ghana is prepared to work with China to the mutual benefit of their peoples.

He gave the assurance to Chinese investors who attended a business and investment forum organised by Ghana as part of the China International Import Exposition in Shanghai to enable her penetrate into the Chinese market.

Mr Boateng said in the current global competitive environment, countries would have to find new markets to expand their trade and remain relevant.

He accordingly thanked the Chinese government for inviting and supporting Ghana to participate in the exposition themed, 'New Era, Shared Future'. Ghana was one of seven African countries supported by China to participate in the exposition.

Mr Boateng said the challenge was for Ghana to take advantage of what China has offered and make inroads into the vast potential market that has been opened up to the whole world.

He said the embassy was more than prepared to support Ghanaian exports to China and pointed out that "there is the need for Ghanaians to fill the containers that China exports to Ghana with relevant items useful to the Chinese such that the containers will return from Ghana filled to the brim and not empty as is happening now".

Ambassador Boateng expressed his gratitude for the selfless commitment and devotion of the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah and also commended Mrs Beryl Agyeiwaa Lomotey of the Ghana Embassy in Beijing towards the effective participation of Ghana in the exposition.

The Economic Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Accra, Mr Chai said there was the need for Ghana to reduce its trade deficit with China and pointed out that although Ghana is among the10 leading trade partners of China in Africa, China enjoys a huge trade surplus with Ghana.

He said the exposition was to open up the Chinese market to the outside world and urged Ghana to take advantage of the exposition and demonstrate what it can provide China

Ghana's theme for the exposition is, 'Ghana- Your most preferred investment destination in Africa'.