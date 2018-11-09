Ghana: Orthodox Pope Inaugurates Computer Lab.

The Pope of the Orthodox Church and Patriarch of Alexandria and all of Africa, His Beatitude Theodoros II on Saturday inaugurated a computer lab for the St Peter's Orthodox Business College in Larteh.

The computer laboratory fitted with about 30 computers was aimed at helping the students and the community at large to study and conduct research on their field of study.

Handing over the facility, His Beatitude Theodoros II said the world was evolving hence the need to equip the youth with basic skills in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The computer laboratory, he said would also help the students acquire more knowledge and communicate with the rest of the world.

His Beatitude Theodoros II urged the students to maintain the facility and called on the elders of the community to ensure the judicious use of it adding that "I leave this project under the guidance of the chiefs and people of Larteh for safe keeping."

He said the church was planning to build a seminary in Ghana to train the clergy in Anglophone West Africa, adding that the seminary would be the second in Africa after Kinshasa, DR Congo, which was aimed at training the clergy in Francophone West Africa.

He commended the chiefs and people of Larteh for maintaining the school saying that there would be more projects to be established by the church for the community and Ghana.

He praised Ghana for maintaining peace and stability which was evident in the show of love he received since he came into the country on Friday.

The Mankrado of the area, Nana Okoto Gyimaah II on his part said the facility would help boost the academic fortunes of the youth in the area.

He said "we thank you for coming to help us catch up with science and technology," pledging the community's support for any other developmental projects in the area.

He urged the students to make maximum use of the facility to ensure they derive the needed knowledge to better their lives and the community.

On Sunday, he presided over a doxology service which was held on his behalf at the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in Lapaz, Accra.

The service saw members drawn from all parts of Greater Accra and the Eastern regions as well as Consul of Cyprus, Ms Marianna Gabriel in attendance.

His Beatitude urged the members to live in peace and love towards each other which living by the doctrines of the church.

He said it was important for them to live in love because God was watching and would bring everything into judgement.