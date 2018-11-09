Ghana: Govt Secures Vocation for 20,000 Female

About 20,100 marginalised Ghanaian girls from six regions in the country have benefited from an international funded programme to improve their lives through education.

The targeted groups between the ages of 10 to 19 have not attended school or drop out of school.

The Strategic Approaches to Girls Education (STAGE) project initiated by World Education International (WEI), a private voluntary organisation will combine two mutually supportive tracks for highly marginalised girls towards a holistic approach to the education of girls and lower the barriers they face at the individual, community, school, and system levels.

The United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID) funded project dubbed "Leave No Girl Behind would be implemented in the Central, Volta, Eastern, Northern, Upper West and Upper East regions.

Other partners of the project include Afrilids, Regional Advisory International and Network Systems, Pronet, Link Community Development, Prolink, Ghana Red Cross, Olinga Foundation, and the International Child Development Programme.

All these groups are expected to establish relevant and appropriate partnerships and pathways for the successful transition of the beneficiaries.

The Country Director of WEI, Madam Susan Adu-Aryee speaking at a stakeholders meeting to outline the vision of the project yesterday in Accra stated that investing in the girls would drive progress towards national development, adding that educating girls is one of the most relevant priorities of a nation because when we invest in girls we invest in the future".

She said though education for all has been very high on the country's national agenda there are still people who through their vulnerability and varying circumstances, are being left behind as a result of seen or "unseen disabilities and easily fall prey to attacks of all kinds of vices".

Madam Adu-Aryee, stated that the girls would be engaged and encouraged to make significant difference in the lives of their families, communities and at the national level.

"I am optimistic that the project would help transform and empower the girls to make choices in transition after their education.

She urged the participants to renew their commitment towards assisting the beneficiaries to make significant difference throughout the project.

The Senior Project Co-ordinator, Miss Lucy Aklaku who spoke on the scope of project said the five-year project would enable the girls acquire literacy and lifeskills through accelerated learning programmes to enable them become self sufficient.

She indicated that a lot of advocacy, networking, behaviour change communication, child protection hotline, peer education transition support and the training of facilitators would be undertaken to ensure the success of the programme.