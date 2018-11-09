9 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Ashie Fights Collison Tonight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael D. Abayateye

One of Ghana's finest boxers, George 'Red Tiger' Ashie is set to face Korley Collison today at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The two will clash in a national lightweight contest as Ghana's boxing league, the Fist of Fury enters week three today.

Speaking at the a press conference ahead of the fight, Ashie said, he was still hopeful of becoming a world champion and appearing on the Fist of Fury bill forms part of his preparations to get to the top.

The fight night three, would also witness some other professional bouts as Ben Ankrah would battle it out with Felix Ajom for the West Africa lightweight title.

Isaac Nettey and Raymond Commey would face off in a national featherweight contest while John Laryea and Seidu Adamu clash in a super bantamweight contest.

Some gyms would square off in about 10 amateur fights on the night. There would be several juvenile fights which would start off the night.

The Gym would face Bronx and ABC; Fit Square would fight against Black Panther and Bukom while Discipline fights Willpower.

Ghana

Ayews Back for Ethiopia Clash

Black Stars Head Coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has named his 20-man list for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.