Ghana: Ashie Fights Collison Tonight

One of Ghana's finest boxers, George 'Red Tiger' Ashie is set to face Korley Collison today at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The two will clash in a national lightweight contest as Ghana's boxing league, the Fist of Fury enters week three today.

Speaking at the a press conference ahead of the fight, Ashie said, he was still hopeful of becoming a world champion and appearing on the Fist of Fury bill forms part of his preparations to get to the top.

The fight night three, would also witness some other professional bouts as Ben Ankrah would battle it out with Felix Ajom for the West Africa lightweight title.

Isaac Nettey and Raymond Commey would face off in a national featherweight contest while John Laryea and Seidu Adamu clash in a super bantamweight contest.

Some gyms would square off in about 10 amateur fights on the night. There would be several juvenile fights which would start off the night.

The Gym would face Bronx and ABC; Fit Square would fight against Black Panther and Bukom while Discipline fights Willpower.