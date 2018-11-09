9 November 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana/Ethiopia: Ayews Back for Ethiopia Clash

Black Stars Head Coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has named his 20-man list for this month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa.

The Ayew brothers make a return to the team.

The Black Stars team will begin camping in Kenya on November 12, 2018.

Ghana faces Ethiopia in a return leg on November 18, having beaten the Walias of Ethiopia 5-0 in June last year at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Ghana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA); John Boye (FC Metz, France); Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal); Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England); Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA) and Kassim Nuhu (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey); Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain); Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy); Afriyie Acquah (Empoli,Italy); Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England); Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium); Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) and Majeed Ashimeru (St. Gallen, Switzerland)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England); Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey); Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) and Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain).-FA

Ghana

