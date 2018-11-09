9 November 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: September Fiscal Deficit Down to $19m From Projected $100m

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alois Vinga

The government's total expenditure for September exceeded income by $19 million, against a projected target $100 million, finance minister Mthuli Ncube has said.

Addressing Members of Parliament at a pre-budget seminar in Victoria Falls, Thursday morning, Prof Ncube said measures implemented since August this year were yielding positive results.

"In September, after switching off the money 'printing machine' we almost reached break-even in reducing expenditure and we expect this to continue narrowing down.

"So, government overspent by $19 million against a target of $99 million," he said.

The development suggests a positive thrust which may positively impact the government's fiscal deficit which hit US$2,52 billion last year, representing 16,6 percent of gross domestic product.

Meanwhile, Ncube said moving into 2019, the budget debt ceiling as a ratio of the economy's worth will not exceed 70 percent.

"The central bank's lending to the State at any given time shall not exceed 20 percent of the previous year's revenues and budget deficit reduction must go down to 4 percent of the GDP in 2019, and subsequently to 2,4 percent in 2020 and 2,2 percent by 2021," he said.

The minister also insisted that there is urgent need to privatise non-performing parastatals.

Zimbabwe

Central Bank Boss Mangudya Blasts 'Ungrateful' Zimbabweans

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says he is making sacrifices to keep the country's economy afloat… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.