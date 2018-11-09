Nigeria: Stop Complaining, Fulfill Electoral Promises to Nigerians, Fayose Tells Buhari

Ado Ekiti — Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose , has again told President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to the expectations of Nigerians by fixing all the rots in the country as contained in his electioneering promises in 2015

Fayose urged the president to face governance and stop complaining, saying; "When he was seeking votes of Nigerians, he never said he was coming to complain. Rather, he promised to fix what he claimed to have identified as the problems".

He said the President's time was almost up, adding that he said has spent three and half years blaming his predecessors and inflicting both security and economic crises on the country.

boggling mismanaged Nigeria," Fayose said in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, that "it is no longer funny that a president who assumed office three and half years ago is still complaining about how he met the country instead of Nigerians having feelings of how well he has solved the problems he claimed that he had capacity to solve.

"He should stop singing the same song of lamentation that he has been singing since 2015 and learn from his colleague in Ghana, who hit the ground running immediately he assumed office."

tenure and be prepared to leave office next year, added that "only a leader who lacks competence and is challenged by knowledge and exposure will blame his predecessors for over three years."