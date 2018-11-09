Zimbabwe: Warriors Star Billiat Says Happy At Kaizer Chiefs

Zimbabwe international forward Khama Billiat says Kaizer Chiefs is the club where he always wanted to be, adding he "feels good" after his first three months with his new team following his big move from former African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Billiat missed out on offers to go overseas as he waited for his contract at champions Mamelodi Sundowns to come to an end and then made the surprise switch to Chiefs in the off-season.

And three months on, the Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate insists that he has no regrets whatsoever despite Chiefs' difficult start to the season.

"I feel good. This is the place I always wanted to be. It is a good club for me to stay focused and to work with good players," he said after Chiefs beat Black Leopards 1-0 in the Absa Premiership on Wednesday night.

"Everyone wants to beat Chiefs and that brings out the best in the boys. I'm looking forward to great achievements and to win trophies with the team."

Billiat is currently the joint top scorer in the South African Absa Premiership with four goals but that remains a paltry return in 12 games this season.

The Zimbabwean however said the identity of the goal scorers did not matter, "as long as the team wins".

"Strikers will come and go but the team always remains. If we have to win matches with set pieces, then why not?"

Billiat's Zimbabwean compatriot Willard Katsande, who was recently recalled to the Warriors squad scored with a thumping header from a corner for the only goal in Kaizer Chiefs' victory over Black Leopards.

The victory over Leopards saw the South Africab giants rise to fourth in the Absa Premiership standings but they trail leaders Orlando Pirates by five points.

Fellow Zimbabwean international Teenage Hadebe also featured for Kaizer Chiefs in what was his first start for the side the October international break.

Chiefs are next in action on Saturday when they face Chippa United in the league at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.