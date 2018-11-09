Kenya: Ngong Road to Be Shut Down for Safari Sevens

Part of Ngong Road will be closed to vehicular traffic starting on Saturday to enhance security and motorised transport during this year's Safari Sevens that begins Friday at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds.

Tournament director Godwin Karuga disclosed that there will be a shutdown of the Ngong Road between Ole Odume Road and Makindi Road.

Motorists coming from Adams Arcade will either turn to Ole Odume on to Riara Road or Joseph Kang'ethe Road on to Kibera Station Road.

Vehicles coming from Dagoretti side we shall be rerouted to Kibera Station Road or Makindi Road at Swedish school junction on Riara Road.

"The area between Telkom and Impala Club will be left for fans on foot and emergency services. No parking will be allowed at these areas," said Karuga adding that fans will use the lower gate as has been the case during international matches.

VIP guests will use the gate next to Alpha Fit Gym while suppliers will use the upper gate of the arena. "We expect suppliers to have finished all their set up by Thursday evening," said Karuga. He said fans coming for the event should seek alternative parking.

However, Karuga said fans riding on Pewin and Little cabs to RFUEA grounds will be allowed through the security check up to Telkom. "There is road construction going on along Ngong Road and we want minimal interruption to flow of traffic," said Karuga.

Karuga said they had good support from the government on security and Kenya Police will deploy officers from different branches of the service pre and post event.

"Kenya Police Service shall be supplemented by security personal from Senaca International Security, who will provide round the clock security during the three days event."

Regular tickets for today are on sale at Sh500 while advance tickets are retailing at Sh1,200 per day (Saturday and Sunday). VIP advance tickets are going for Sh2,500 per day while regular seasoned tickets are retailing at Sh2,000 and VIP Sh4,500.

Ticket at the gate will cost Sh1,500 daily (regular) and Sh500 for children.

Plans to have shuttle buses for fans have been shelved.