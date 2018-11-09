9 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Equity to Miss Key Player at African Champs

By Philip Onyango

Star forward Rita Aluoch Onyango is out of the Equity Bank women basketball team for the Fiba Africa club championships set for Maputo, Mozambique next week.

Aluoch, 22 and a fourth year Bachelor of Commerce student at Kenyatta University, was among the best performers at the Fiba zone five championships in Tanzania a fortnight ago, helping Equity clinch the regional title with a win over defending champions Kenya Ports Authority.

"I will definitely not be in Mozambique because of examinations which I think are equally important and would want to wish the team the very best at the championships," Aluoch.

Team manager Loise Araka on Thursday confirmed Aluoch will not be travelling with the rest of the squad before saying that her replacement Lilian Atieno Mboga was equal to the task.

"As Equity Bank, academics for these players is what we value most because we look forward to employ the same players once they are through with college and will always want to encourage our players to study more," Araka said.

Mboga helped Shimba Hills to several National and East African championships titles before landing a job with the military will be expected to put to full use the experience she got in the USA during a brief training camp with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Equity Bank participated in the same championships in Luanda Angola last year finishing a respectable Eighth after coming out second to KPA at the zonal qualifiers in Uganda.

