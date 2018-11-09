South Africa: CSA Announces New Intake of Academy Members

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a revamped programme for the National Men's Academy that will see the selected squad being involved in a three-year cycle rather than the current one-year.

"The Powerade National Academy Programme forms a very strategic part of our developmental pipeline," said CSA General Manager: Cricket, Corrie van Zyl.

"It has as its aim to prepare young players for the demands of professional cricket. These selected players that are carefully identified include previous graduates of the SA U-19 programme, performing senior provincial and emerging franchise players.

"The new three-year cycle will be introduced with immediate effect during the 2018-19 season. This will include head coach Shukri Conrad determining a specific program for each player in conjunction with the player's Franchise or Provincial Coach, post the Personal Development Plan (PDP) meeting with each player.

"There will be a minimum of 15 players in the Academy Squad, who will also form the SA Emerging Players Touring Squad, and the squad may be added to at any time as new talent is identified or as players are promoted to the SA A squad by the National Selection Panel (NSP)."

The revamped programme will run as follows:

- Specialised camps in and out of season for various cricket disciplines will be held at the Centre of Excellence (CoE)

- Individual intervention coaching and monitoring visits at Franchise or Member level

- Player Development Plan progress evaluation in conjunction with the Franchise/Senior Provincial Coach and player

- Two-week preparatory camps prior to any in-or-outbound tour

- Two-week induction camp for all players once a year

The NSP has in conjunction with CSA's High Performance Centre Coaches selected the following squad of players for the first three-year cycle that runs until September 2021:

Tladi Bokako (Cape Cobras), Eathan Bosch (Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Nandre Burger (Highveld Lions), Tony de Zorzi (Titans), Tshepang Dithole (Highveld Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Sibonelo Makhanya (Dolphins), Wandile Makwetu (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Kyle Simmonds (Cape Cobras), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Raynard van Tonder (Knights)

Source: Sport24