8 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Police Hunt for Smart Express Driver

By Ray Bande

Police have launched a manhunt for the Smart Express bus driver, Cosmas Marembo, who fled together with his conductor soon after surviving the horrific bus accident that killed 47 people yesterday evening.

The accident involving Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses occurred at around 5.30pm at the 166km peg along the Harare-Mutare Road.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed that they were keen to interview Marembo.

"We are still searching for the Smart Express bus driver Cosmas Marembo who fled together with his conductor soon after surviving the horrific bus accident on Wednesday.

"We appeal to members of the public who could be aware of his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station," said Insp Kakohwa.

More to follow...

