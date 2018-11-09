8 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 2 Cents Tax Paying Dividends, President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
By Felex Share

The 2 cents intermediary money transfer tax introduced by Government recently is helping Government to narrow its budget deficit significantly, President Mnangagwa has said.

Responding to questions from delegates who attended the 3rd annual Public Sector Audit Conference in Harare today, the President said the tax was there to stay as it was critical in transforming the economy.

Delegates had argued that the tax was a stumbling block to the ease of doing business. President Mnangagwa responded: "I don't think it's a hindrance. It has helped us a lot now to narrow the deficit gap in our economy."

More to follow...

Zimbabwe

Central Bank Boss Mangudya Blasts 'Ungrateful' Zimbabweans

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya says he is making sacrifices to keep the country's economy afloat… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.