South Africa: Bulls Throw Hendricks a Super Rugby Lifeline

The Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd has announced that Cornal Hendricks will join the Bulls for the upcoming 2019 Super Rugby season.

The 30 year-old wing played 12 Tests for South Africa, the last in 2015, before a heart condition sidelined him prior to him taking up a contract with the Stormers at the time.

After thorough examinations and testing Hendricks has now been cleared to play again by a leading heart specialist, while the player himself declared that he is fully aware of his diagnoses and possible effects and/or risks associated with his condition and happy to give it another go.

"As with any rugby player that plays this beautiful game, I fully understand the risks that go with it as I enter into this contract with the BBCo. I accept such risks," said Hendricks. Hendricks said he is keen to get back on the field, contributing and playing for the Bulls.

"I have played in a number of invitational tournaments around the world in the last two years, so I am keen to become part of a team structure and squad again, especially one known for their good culture and structure. The Bulls are definitely a team in an upward curve, so it is pretty exciting joining them."

The BBC's High Performance Manager, Xander Janse van Rensburg, said they are happy to welcome Hendricks into the squad.

"We evaluated him and are happy to give him the opportunity to play professional rugby at the highest level again. After all, he is a great player, a Springbok, and a truly great team man as well, who will contribute and fit into the #BullsFamily with ease. We are keen to see him perform again."

