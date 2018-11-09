Nigeria: PDP Supporters Abandon Igbinedion for APC

Benin City — The bid by Omosede Igbinedion, candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State to seek re-election appeared slimmer by the day as hundreds of her supporters from the area abandoned her and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on their action, the defectors, led by Mr. Jamiu Deinde, attributed the reason to the non accessibility of Igbinedion, who represents the federal constituency at the National Assembly (NASS).

He noted that since her election in 2015, the lawmaker who is from their ward, and a daughter of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, has neglected the people.

"We have suffered untold neglect, even as the promises to attract federal presence to the area, has not be met. Biggest of our pain lies in our inability to reach our lawmaker every time we try to, especially against the backdrop of her unfulfilled campaign promises."

Deinde said this and other issues made them to take the decision to align with the APC and support its candidate for the Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, whom he said they have always known for his philanthropic gesture in the area, as well as in the state in general.

Spokesman of the defectors expressed their readiness to effectively mobilise for the election of the APC candidate come 2019.

In his response, Idahosa who is also the leader of the party in Ovia South West, commended the 'decampees' for having the courage to move from the opposition party.

He urged them not to see themselves as new comers, as they would be accorded same rights just as the old members of the party.

He further urged them to demonstrate their commitment to the party by being fully involved in the campaign activities for the 2019 general elections.

"It's not just to join the party but remain committed to its course. You have come to join us to enjoy the dividends of democracy and that is what you will get. You are not going to be treated as new comers or outsiders. Our party is not like the one (PDP) where 'monkey dey work bamboo they chop'.

"Just as you have come to join us, we will also be committed to your course, and together, we will sail and produce sometime great," he said.