Kenya: Private Van Spotted Picking Passengers at Night

A private van pictured on Mfangano Street picking up passengers headed upcountry on Wednesday night best captured the madness on our roads.

Private vans are by law not supposed to pick up passengers in terminals reserved for public service vehicles.

The matatu (KCK 469M) had a board on it that showed it was headed to Kisumu, Chavakali, Kakamega and Mumias. It's tinted windows made it difficult to determine the number of passengers who had already boarded.

This happened just days after police launched a crackdown on matatus in the country. Police have always warned drivers of private vans from picking passengers like matatus.

The Transafaris Sacco Limited, whose board was perched on top of the private van to lure customers, has since pleaded its innocence.

According to Patrick Magwa, the saccos manager, the driver of the private van picked the board without asking for permission.

"We had already closed business and was shocked that the owner of the private van decided to use our metallic board to lure customers into boarding the van, " he said.