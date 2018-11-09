South Africa: Joburg Film Festival Kicks Off With Rafiki As Opening Film

Photo: Supplied

Promotional image from Rafiki.

The second Joburg Film Festival officially kicks off in the city on Friday, 9 November, hosting a long list of films which are set to cater to a huge spectrum of audiences from different ages, genders and cultures.

The festival will be screening over 40 curated releases showcasing the best in African and international cinema, from over 16 countries, at various venues around Johannesburg.

The schedule includes feature films, documentaries and animation features, in additional to various outreach screenings, master classes, programmes and workshops. Selected films will host a Q&A session post the screening.

MORE ABOUT THE SCREENINGS:

Screenings will take place at The Zone, Rosebank Cinema Nouveau, Maponya Mall and the Bioscope in Maboneng.

Tickets will be available at all participating cinemas and also online for R60 a ticket. Free screenings have also been included on the programme at the iconic Kings in Alexandra.

