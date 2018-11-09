9 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joburg Film Festival Kicks Off With Rafiki As Opening Film

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Promotional image from Rafiki.

The second Joburg Film Festival officially kicks off in the city on Friday, 9 November, hosting a long list of films which are set to cater to a huge spectrum of audiences from different ages, genders and cultures.

The festival will be screening over 40 curated releases showcasing the best in African and international cinema, from over 16 countries, at various venues around Johannesburg.

The schedule includes feature films, documentaries and animation features, in additional to various outreach screenings, master classes, programmes and workshops. Selected films will host a Q&A session post the screening.

MORE ABOUT THE SCREENINGS:

Screenings will take place at The Zone, Rosebank Cinema Nouveau, Maponya Mall and the Bioscope in Maboneng.

Tickets will be available at all participating cinemas and also online for R60 a ticket. Free screenings have also been included on the programme at the iconic Kings in Alexandra.

Source: Supplied

South Africa

Autistic Boy Who 'Teaches' Himself Under Tree Will Be Going to School

Every morning, 11-year-old Siboniso puts on his school clothes, packs his school bag, ties his school shoes and leaves… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.