Rwanda: Otema Strike Inspires Police to Fourth League Win in a Row

Peter Otema was Police's hero as his second-half strike inspired the law enforcers side to a hard fought 1-0 victory over Musanze at Mumena Stadium on Thursday.

The win saw Police cutting APR's lead to three points and one within of second-placed Mukura VS who were held to a goalless draw by AS Kigali on Tuesday.

Former Amavubi striker Otema netted the lone goal of the game, against his former team, in the 67th as Police fought to contain late pressure from Emmanuel Ruremesha's side for the crucial victory, which was their fourth in five games so far this season.

After losing their opening game to newly promoted AS Muhanga in a 2-1 defeat, Albert Joel Mphande's side quickly bounced back to register uninterrupted victories against Espoir, Gicumbi, Amagaju and Musanze.

Meanwhile, former champions Rayon Sports also thumped Bugesera 3-0 on Thursday to make it 12 out of a possible 15 points and, close in on leaders APR and Peace Cup holders Mukura.

Burundian striker Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana, who was from a one-match ban following his karate kick against a pitch invader last week, scored in either half while midfielder Olivier Sefu Niyonzima also put his name on the score-sheet with a 43rd minute header.

Bimenyimana netted the opener from the spot in the 28th minute after Ghanaian forward Michael Sarpong was brought down by Anicet Muhire in the penalty area. The 21-year old rounded off the scoring in the 74th minute after a wonderful assist from Niyonzima.

Free scoring Bimenyimana could have scored a hat-trick had he converted his second penalty in the 46th minute after he was fouled by veteran defender Eric Mambo Rucogoza in the box.

Courtesy of a better goal difference (7), Rayon Sports are in third place while Police (5) are fourth. Both sides share a 12 points tally, having each won four games and lost once.

APR had earlier, on Tuesday, defeated Etincelles 2-0 at Umuganda Stadium while Mukura were held to a goalless draw by struggling AS Kigali at Huye Stadium.

Thursday

Police 1-0 Musanze

Rayon 3-0 Bugesera

Espoir 1-0 Kirehe

AS Muhanga 0-0 Marines

