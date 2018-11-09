Eritrea: Activities By Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Nationals residing in Germany and South Sudan have conducted various public diplomacy activities.

According to report, members of the PFDJ sub branches in Southern and Central Germany conducted annual activity assessment meetings on 3 and 4 November in Nuremberg and Frankfurt cities respectively.

At the meetings, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Eritrea in Germany, gave extensive briefing on the current peace developments between Eritrea and Ethiopia, on the internal and external factors that impact the agreement, as well as on the role of the PFDJ organizations in national development programs.

The head of Public and Organizational Affairs, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde on his part, gave briefing on the objective situation of the PFDJ sub branches in Germany as well as on the challenges encountered and possible solutions.

At the meeting, extensive discussion was held on the objective situation in the homeland, on providing efficient and timely Consular services, rights and obligations of citizens and national organizations, on strengthening the of YPFDJ movement among others.

The participants expressing readiness to play due role in the full implementation of the peace agreement reached between Eritrea and Ethiopia, called for reinforcing organizational capacity that copes with the new peace developments.

In related news, members of YPFDJ in the Republic of South Sudan conducted a seminar on strengthening administrative and organizational capcity on 4 November, reports indicate.

The seminar that was organized by Eng. Samuel Tekleab focused on various issues including project management, elements of project management, effective project management, and business establishment as well as the phases of project management.

The seminar that was organized for Eritrean youth in Juba was aimed at helping the youth in their daily activities and experience sharing.