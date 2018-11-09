Botswana: Minister Lures Investors to Botswana

press release

International guests at this year's Global Expo Botswana have been encouraged to consider investing in Botswana's priority sectors.

The appeal was made by the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Ms Bogolo Kenewendo at the official opening of the 2018 Global Expo Botswana recently.

Minister Kenewendo cited as priority areas diamond, coal and soda ash beneficiation, information and communication technologies, leather and leather goods, transport and logistics as well as automotive components manufacturing.

She assured potential investors of Botswana's commitment towards creating an environment conducive for doing business in the country.

She indicated that concerted efforts continued to be directed towards implementing a reforms agenda with a view to easing doing business in the country.

"This is aimed at attracting investment, which will lead to economic diversification and growth, with the ultimate goal of ensuring 'Prosperity for All' which is our Vision 2036 aspiration," she noted.

Ms Kenewendo explained that in the endeavour to achieve these national ideals, her ministry had introduced a purposive apex model anchored on the three areas of SMME development, investment promotion and export development.

She said under the SMME development apex, the ministry was prioritising entrepreneurship and the advancement of SMMEs as the catalyst to achieving economic diversification.

With regard to the investment promotion apex, the minister said the ministry sought to consolidate efforts by different institutions involved in investment attraction with a view to having a single focused and intensified approach.

She said through the apex of export development, the ministry intends to further explore export-led growth by promoting the export of diversified product lines to identified strategic markets.

Minister Kenewendo, who hailed Global Expo Botswana as a premier business-to-business and multi-sectoral exposition, said the event provided a platform for investors to network, explore opportunities for growth as well as forge business relationships thereby helping enhance the economic relations between different countries.

She said it was also an opportunity for foreign investors to appreciate Botswana's business environment, something that could lead them to consider the country as a destination of choice for investment.

This year's edition of Global Expo Botswana was held under the theme: Seizing Opportunities Through Networking with Global Business Leaders.

The activities for the expo included several workshops under topics such as Investment Opportunities in the SPEDU region; Entrepreneurship and Growth in Africa; The Role of SACU in Promoting Trade and Investment in Member States as well as Doing Business With Other Countries.

In addition to business people from Botswana, the expo also had delegates from countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, India, China, Indonesia, Sweden, South Korea, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, and Eswatini. BOPA