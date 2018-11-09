9 November 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Madagascar Wants to Show Charm At China's Import Expo - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Xinhua

The island country will showcase products such as vanilla, cocoa beans, coffee beans and cloves, in addition to minerals, which include gemstones and gold, Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa, also the head of the Madagascar delegation, told Xinhua on Saturday.

China offers a great opportunity for everyone, and everyone must know how to seize this opportunity, the minister said.

Madagascar also seeks to develop its "sustainable tourism," which puts emphasis on preserving the island's endemic flora and fauna while also developing its infrastructure, Razafintsiandraofa said.

The minister hailed the fast implementation of the cooperative contracts signed between his country and China.

"(For cooperation) with other countries, there are always promises," yet the realization would be subject to many conditions, he added.

The minister said he was impressed by China's rapid development. According to him, China has been heavily investing in improving the environment and is diligently developing measures for environmental protection.

The CIIE has attracted 2,800 exhibitors from over 130 countries and regions. It is expected to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization, while actively opening the Chinese market to the world, according to its official website.

Madagascar

Two Ex-Presidents Neck and Neck in Madagascar Elections

Partial results in Madagascar's presidential race showed former presidents Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana neck… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.