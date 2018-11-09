Madagascar Wants to Show Charm At China's Import Expo - Minister

The island country will showcase products such as vanilla, cocoa beans, coffee beans and cloves, in addition to minerals, which include gemstones and gold, Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa, also the head of the Madagascar delegation, told Xinhua on Saturday.

China offers a great opportunity for everyone, and everyone must know how to seize this opportunity, the minister said.

Madagascar also seeks to develop its "sustainable tourism," which puts emphasis on preserving the island's endemic flora and fauna while also developing its infrastructure, Razafintsiandraofa said.

The minister hailed the fast implementation of the cooperative contracts signed between his country and China.

"(For cooperation) with other countries, there are always promises," yet the realization would be subject to many conditions, he added.

The minister said he was impressed by China's rapid development. According to him, China has been heavily investing in improving the environment and is diligently developing measures for environmental protection.

The CIIE has attracted 2,800 exhibitors from over 130 countries and regions. It is expected to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization, while actively opening the Chinese market to the world, according to its official website.