9 November 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Algeria: China Donates U.S.$28.8 Million to Algeria for Economic, Technical Cooperation

By Xinhua

The deal was signed by Secretary General of Algerian Foreign Ministry Noureddine Ayadi and China's Ambassador to Algeria Yang Guangyu in Algiers.

According to a statement of Algerian Foreign Ministry, the agreement is part of efforts to boost Algerian-Chinese economic and technical cooperation and strengthen historical ties of friendship between the two countries, as they are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The statement also said China has granted several other donations to Algeria in recent years, including building the Opera of Algiers in 2015 with 38 million dollars, the treatment of agricultural saline lands in 2016 with 15 million dollars and the completion of a culture and arts house for youth in 2017 with 30 million dollars.

Beijing and Algiers signed Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2014 on the occasion of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Sino-Algerian diplomatic relations.

