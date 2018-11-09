Libya: Sanctions On Libya Should Not Disturb Civilian's Life - Chinese Envoy

Ma Zhaoxu, the Chinese permanent representative to the UN, told a Security Council meeting that sanctions are not purposes but only tools, and they should not interfere with the daily life of civilians of Libya.

"The Sanctions Committee should work fast to respond to Libya's legitimate concerns," said the Chinese envoy.

China also urged international communities to increase their support to restore order in Libya as soon as possible, to create an inclusive environment for political settlement

Libya has been suffering political division and insecurity ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011. Authorities struggle to impose their control in the country, as many armed groups operate independently.