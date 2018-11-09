Ethiopia: Parliament Approves Eight Standing Committee Chairs, Denies Motuma Meqassa

Parliament refused to accept the nomination of Motuma Maqassa, the former minister of Defense, and Atsebeha Aregawi to chair the International Relation & Peace and the Revenue, Budget & Finance standing Committees, respectively.

The parliament went on to approve eight of the 10 standing committee chairs. This included Fozia Amin, former minister of Culture & Tourism, to chair the Legal, Justice & Democracy Affairs Standing Committee.

The post was previously to go to Amanuel Abraham, deputy government whip, but faced resistance from MPs in parliament's last Tuesday session.

The parliament will fill the remaining two positions in its next assembly.