9 November 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: National Strategy for Healthcare and Wellness and Traditional Medicine Hospital Discussed

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The elaboration of a national strategy for healthcare and wellness and the setting up of a modern university hospital dedicated AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) was discussed, yesterday, during a high-level meeting in Port Louis chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo.

The meeting took note of the latest developments related to the AYUSH Hospital for ayurvedic treatment project which will be constructed in Côte d'Or; ways and means to make of Mauritius a destination for wellness; and, extending service-delivery to Mauritians to allow them benefit from traditional preventive medicines to lead a healthy lifestyle.

According to Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo, the project will position Mauritius as an international centre for healthcare and wellness. The country has the means to develop traditional preventive medicines and propose to its citizens different options in terms of healthcare given that Mauritius shares a deeply-rooted and long-standing cultural heritage with Asia, Africa and Europe.

The Minister said that the initiative is based on two pillars: natural farming to ensure healthy diets for Mauritians; and promoting the adoption of traditional health practices over and above the existing conventional treatments.

India is providing assistance to Mauritius to deploy AYUSH-related facilities which includes the construction of the AYUSH Hospital for ayurvedic treatment. The project will be executed in the context of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of traditional system of medicine and homeopathy which was signed in 2015 during the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

The MOU envisages exchange of experts, supply of traditional medicinal substances, joint research and development and recognition of the traditional systems of health and medicine in both India and Mauritius.

AYUSH is a system of alternative medicines in India, and because of its herbal nature, has almost zero side effects and provides remedies to both preventive and curative wellness. Mauritius wants to adopt this model in the context of its traditional medicine policy and with a view to diversifying its offer of healthcare services to the population and to tourists.

Mauritius

First Batch of 24 SMEs Benefit From the SME Mentoring and Handholding Programme

A first batch of 24 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) will benefit from the SME Mentoring and Handholding Programme… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.