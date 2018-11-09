Mauritius: National Strategy for Healthcare and Wellness and Traditional Medicine Hospital Discussed

press release

The elaboration of a national strategy for healthcare and wellness and the setting up of a modern university hospital dedicated AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) was discussed, yesterday, during a high-level meeting in Port Louis chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo.

The meeting took note of the latest developments related to the AYUSH Hospital for ayurvedic treatment project which will be constructed in Côte d'Or; ways and means to make of Mauritius a destination for wellness; and, extending service-delivery to Mauritians to allow them benefit from traditional preventive medicines to lead a healthy lifestyle.

According to Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo, the project will position Mauritius as an international centre for healthcare and wellness. The country has the means to develop traditional preventive medicines and propose to its citizens different options in terms of healthcare given that Mauritius shares a deeply-rooted and long-standing cultural heritage with Asia, Africa and Europe.

The Minister said that the initiative is based on two pillars: natural farming to ensure healthy diets for Mauritians; and promoting the adoption of traditional health practices over and above the existing conventional treatments.

India is providing assistance to Mauritius to deploy AYUSH-related facilities which includes the construction of the AYUSH Hospital for ayurvedic treatment. The project will be executed in the context of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of traditional system of medicine and homeopathy which was signed in 2015 during the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

The MOU envisages exchange of experts, supply of traditional medicinal substances, joint research and development and recognition of the traditional systems of health and medicine in both India and Mauritius.

AYUSH is a system of alternative medicines in India, and because of its herbal nature, has almost zero side effects and provides remedies to both preventive and curative wellness. Mauritius wants to adopt this model in the context of its traditional medicine policy and with a view to diversifying its offer of healthcare services to the population and to tourists.