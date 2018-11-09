9 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: She Wants Museveni to Explain How He Was Offended By Her Posts

Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor
Makerere University Research FellowStella Nyanzi at Buganda Road Court recently.
By Betty Ndagire

Makerere University research fellow, Dr Stella Nyanzi has asked Buganda Road Court to summon President Museveni over allegations that she harassed him by insulting his late mother on her Facebook page.

Dr Nyanzi who is facing cyber harassment and offensive communication charges, on Friday told court that Mr Museveni should appear in court and explain how he was offended by her Facebook posts.

"Police should complete investigations in the shortest time possible and also bring President Museveni to face court and explain how he was offended by my posts," she said.

This was after the state brought an amended charge sheet to the court presided over by Gladys Kamasanyu.

Dr Nyanzi denied the charges. She did not ask for bail as was hoped and was further remanded to Luzira Prison until November 22 when she will appear in court for further mention.

