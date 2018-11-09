9 November 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Aga Khan, MNH Get Sh268m for Women, Children Surgery

By Mosenda Jacob

Dar es Salaam — The Aga Khan Hospital and Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) have partnered with religious leaders and non-governmental organisations to raise Sh268 million that will fund plastic and reconstructive surgery for 40 women and children who had suffered incidents that caused them to lose their original appearances.

The two facilities have been offering this kind of treatment and their initiative has now been supported by other organisations.

Women for Women - a non-governmental organisation - will provide doctors while Sadaka Network will coordinate the financial contributions from the public.

Dar es Salaam Regional Sheikh Alhad Mussa Salum said yesterday that the initiative deserved support from religious leaders.

"We are obliged to make vulnerable groups feel happy as part of our society. We can do this by putting our beliefs a side and unite to facilitate the achievement of one goal," he said as he asked people to contribute.

For his part, the Aga Khan Hospital Marketing and Communications manager Olayce Lotha said a total of 16 surgeons will be performed on November 27.

Ten will be from 'Women for Women' organisation, three from Aga Khan and three from MNH.

