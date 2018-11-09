Malawi's First Female Professional Body Builder in More Shows - Doreen Kumbatira

Malawi's first professional female body builder, Doreen Kumbatira says she is preparing to participate in more shows and bigger stages in the coming year, 2019.

Kumbatira won a trophy and was nominated as 2017 Most Fit Lady at Ulaya Classic show.

She is currently 175cm tall weight 75kg, show day should be around 68kg and her category for the show is called "fitness Bikini, over 172cm"

Just three months ago, she wanted to participate in Zambia for a womens category at the Zambezi Classic competition until the final minute when it failed to take place.

She says this did not disappoint her as she had already registered for the competition in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In October, she participated in Gentle Giant Classic in the Rainbow Nation, saying she had a "fantastic" experience.

"Mind you I was the first Malawian lady to participate in the Gentle Giant Bodybuilding show in South Africa and sponsored myself to participate at this event. It was both fulfilling and exciting on my part as it had been my long term dream to participate and had good preparations in order to succeed," Kumbatira told Nyasa Times.

The 33 year old adds that certainly she would do it again and would even progress to another level.

"I have always had passion fitness and that is in my genes as such I would not hesitate to do it again and even go further," said the body builder.

From childhood her father encouraged her to take up on different sports like Biking, Tennis and Swimming.

"Thats how i took up a liking into fitness and hence also by default spent some time at the gym for overall fitness.

"The love to be a bodybuilder came about after getting inspired by many women around the world who have taken up this sport and compete in different competitions this came about after i finished my Bachelors Degree in Architectural Science at the Polytechnic.

"Then I took it up seriously since I had plenty of free time to concentrate on the sport and take up the challenges that go with it."

Kumbatira says it feels so great to learn that she is the first Malawian lady to take this sport to this level.

Most ladies shun this sport as it is perceived as masculine in nature but that is a very misconceived misrepresentation.

"Infact in the western world this sport is taking a new twist in that most ladies are interested in it."

"Recently I have seen a number of Malawian ladies in the gym and trying to live a health lifestyle and that is the way to go and would want to encourage them."

She adds "This is a good sport and it relieves stress amongst other health benefits."

Kumbatira is encouraging Malawian women to exercise daily or a couple of times a week in order to keep fit and look good.

Generally, there has been a good reception on fitness exercises in that more women are opening up and participating in exercises since there has been a paradigm shift in thinking.

"In the old times keeping fit was thought was a man's regime but now it's for both men and women. However, Keeping fit and looking good is generally a personal choice."