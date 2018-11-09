Kenya: Court Orders Varsity Student Found Sitting KCSE Detained Until Nov 19

Kisii — A first year Maseno University student was Friday arraigned in an Ogembo court for sitting the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams at St Joseph Nyansakia Mixed School in Bomachoge Borabu.

Davis Ongiri is facing charges of falsifying information that he was a genuine exam candidate.

Ongiri was arrested Thursday evening after the supervisor received information that he was a phoney candidate.

He had sat for six papers by the time he was arrested and booked at Ogembo Police Station.

The prosecution asked for the suspect to be detained for five more days to allow police complete investigations.