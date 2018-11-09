9 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Orders Varsity Student Found Sitting KCSE Detained Until Nov 19

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — A first year Maseno University student was Friday arraigned in an Ogembo court for sitting the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams at St Joseph Nyansakia Mixed School in Bomachoge Borabu.

Davis Ongiri is facing charges of falsifying information that he was a genuine exam candidate.

Ongiri was arrested Thursday evening after the supervisor received information that he was a phoney candidate.

He had sat for six papers by the time he was arrested and booked at Ogembo Police Station.

The prosecution asked for the suspect to be detained for five more days to allow police complete investigations.

Kenya

No Welcome for National Amputee Football Team

On Thursday at 10am, the Kenya national amputee football team made their way to the Sports ministry offices to present… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.