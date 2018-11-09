Nigeria: Uber Driver, Victor Ogbogu Calls Out Duncan Mighty On Twitter Over Unpaid Bill

Victor Ogbogu, an Uber driver, has taken to twitter to call out singer Duncan Mighty who he took to the airport two weeks ago.

According to Ogbogu, Duncan on getting to the airport, promised to transfer his bill to him as he claimed he did not have cash on him.

He said he has since sent his account details to Duncan with texts and calls, appealing for his money, but the singer was yet to pay him. Duncan Mighty is yet to respond to his call out.

"I am an Uber Driver and two weeks ago I picked up the big star Duncan Mighty at the Harvest on Admirality way Lekki.

"I dropped him at the airport, he was in a hurry and he asked me to send my account details to him. I did and he never credited me. I called and text but he never responded, #whyisthishappening"