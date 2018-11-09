Tanzania: Residents Throng Court As Murder Case Rages

HUNDREDS of anxious Bukoba Municipal residents, recently, thronged the Resident Magistrate's Court here to have a glimpse of five people alleged to have murdered two children from the same family.

Before the Court were Chrisostom John (61), Joseph Alex (30), Adrian Laurent (47), Festo Felician (27) and Nicolas Nicodem (26), all residents of Bukoba Rural District's Mashule village of Kyamulaire Ward, charged to have committed the offence on October 28, this year.

Prosecuting State Attorney Nestory Nchimani alleged before the Resident Magistrate Samuel Maweda that Alistidia Respicius (5), who was in Nursery School and Houston Respicius (7), in Standard One, all at Kyamulaile Primary School, went missing on October 28, this year after leaving home for Kyamulaile Trading Centre, only to disappear on the way.

He said the two children could not be traced, until the following day, when a massive manhunt was launched only to discover their bodies mutilated and abandoned in a banana plantation.

The accused were not asked to enter any plea because the court does not handle murder cases, but was transferred to the High Court.

However, Magistrate Maweda adjourned the PI Case No 8/2018 until November 20, this year and ordered the accused to be remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, Respicius Rugakingira (31), a resident of Butahyaibega village, in Bukoba Rural District-Maruku Ward, recently appeared before the same court charged with the murder of his twins identified as Deonida Nyangoma and Diocles Kato, aged between four to five years old.

Prosecuting State Attorney, Suzana Masule alleged before the Resident Magistrate Mr Samuel Maweda that the offence was committed on April 14, this year. Though the motive of the murder could not be immediately established.

Equally, Rugakingira was not allowed to enter any plea, since the court has no mandate to handle it, but was transferred to the High Court.

Magistrate Maweda ordered him to be remanded in custody until November 19, this year when his case PI No 7/2018 would be mentioned again.