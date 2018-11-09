South Africa: Newcastle Rapists Sentenced to Life

press release

On Wednesday, 7 November 2018, the Madadeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced Sipho Wiseman Mthombeni (29) to life imprisonment for rape and 15 years imprisonment for robbery. On 2 May 2013 at 22:30, a 44-year-old woman was with her ten-year-old grandson at her place of residence at Section B, Osizweni when they were attacked by two armed suspects.

At gun and knife point the accused gang raped the woman, ransacked the house and fled the scene with a DVD player, cellphones and other items. The matter was reported to Osindisweni police station and the docket was transferred to the Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. Police worked tireless to find the suspect and through DNA they successfully managed to arrest one suspect who was also wanted in another house robbery case. The second suspect is still on the run and the police will not rest until he is arrested. After the accused made a court appearance, he was denied bail and was kept in custody until his sentence to life imprisonment plus 15 years.

In another incident on 7 November 2018, the Madadeni Regional Court sentenced Sizwe Jack Mazibuko (33) to 15 years imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old woman. On 8 November 2016, the victim went to the accused to take karate lessons. The accused overpowered, assaulted and raped her. The matter was reported to Madadeni police and the docket was transferred to the Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

The accused was arrested and charged for rape. The investigation revealed that the accused was released on parole just a year and a half before committing this offence. He was previously convicted for rape and sentenced to life imprisonment for the previous incident. His bail application was successfully opposed and he was kept in custody until he was tried and sentenced by the court, however his life imprisonment sentenced has been reinstated for the previous matter.