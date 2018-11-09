South Africa: Nowhere to Run, Somewhere to Hide - the Status of Embassies As Places of Refuge

analysis

What does international law say about the status of embassies as places of refuge? Are they part of the territory of the receiving state or rather part of the sending state? And what are the consequences of the conclusion?

Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, and possible torture and murder took place in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on 2 October 2018. Julian Assange has since 2012 been resident in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, United Kingdom. In December 2015 the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention opined that Assange's deprivation of liberty was arbitrary and a violation of international law.

Most recently Assange has instructed his legal team to sue the government of Ecuador for violating his fundamental rights by threatening to remove his protection (and his pet cat) and summarily cut off his interaction with the outside world through limited internet access.

