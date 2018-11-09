South Africa: Dialogue Explores the Harsh Realities of 'Inclusive' Housing and Social Cohesion

analysis

At the launch of the Mandela Initiative Report which is aimed at understanding why, after 24 years of democracy, inequality and poverty seem like an intractable problem in South Africa, panelists discussed the urgent need for inclusionary housing in the City of Johannesburg against the backdrop on the ongoing land debate.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation in collaboration with the Hanns Seidel Foundation hosted a public dialogue to unpack the policies on inclusive housing in the City of Johannesburg and to also launch the Mandela Initiative report on the persistence of inequality in South Africa.

Participants in the dialogue were Meshack van Wyk, MMC for Housing for the City of Johannesburg, Nomzamo Zondo, Director of Litigation at the Socio-Economic Rights Institute SA as well as Margot Rubin, the National Research Foundation Research-Chair on Spatial Analysis and Planning.

The Mandela Initiative, launched in 2012 to do a national inquiry aimed at understanding why structural inequalities persist in post-apartheid South Africa, launched their Grappling with Inequality in South Africa report.

The focus of the initiative was on the cycle of persistent poverty and inequality...